FootBall

Chelsea v Aston Villa: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 24,2023.

Date: Sunday 24th September, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm

Stadium Stamford Bridge

Referee Jarred Gillett (Australia)

Goal Scorer:

Chelsea

Chelsea continue to deal with a long and unenviable injury list heading into the weekend, with Pochettino unable to call on important players all over the pitch as defenders Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella are all sidelined alongside midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and attackers Noni Madueke, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, albeit with several nearing returns to full fitness.

Given the extensive list of absentees, and with the Blues having lined up in a 4-3-3 shape in recent weeks, Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi could again partner up in the middle of the defence, with Levi Colwill having been prepared over Ben Chilwell on the left-hand side of the back four last weekend, while Malo Gusto will keep his place on the opposite side until captain Reece James’s return.

 

Elsewhere, Lesley Ugochukwu should keep his spot in midfield alongside Conor Gallagher and key man Enzo Fernandez, while options are limited up front with summer signing Cole Palmer the only fit and senior attacker able to challenge the trio of Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez, Ugochukwu; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are dealing with several injuries of their own, as Emiliano Buendia is confined to the treatment room alongside defenders Tyrone Mings, and after making some rotations for their trip to Legia Warsaw, Emery should revert to the same starting XI from their win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Despite Jhon Duran’s impressive start to the season, Ollie Watkins is bound to return and lead their line in a 4-2-3-1 shape, likely with support from the trio of John McGinn, Moussa Diaby and either Leon Bailey or Nicolo Zaniolo.

Summer signings Clement Lenglet and Youri Tielemans came into the starting lineup in defence and midfield respectively on Thursday, but we should again see Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa in the middle of the back four, in the ongoing absence of Mings and Carlos, and Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara partnering up in the engine room on Saturday.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, McGinn, Zaniolo; Watkins

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

