All Africa Music Awards Mourns Mohbad, Calls For Institutionalization of Music Industry in Africa

By: Naija247news

Date:

Mohbad died in a mysterious circumstance on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, that is still under police investigation

LAGOS, Nigeria, September 24, 2023/ — All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA (https://www.AFRIMA.org/), has emphasized the importance of regulating and institutionalizing the music entertainment industry as it joins millions of African youths and music fans to express grief over the demise of Nigeria’s singer, Mohbad, (real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba).

Mohbad died in a mysterious circumstance on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, that is still under police investigation.

The 27-year-old budding music star also known as Imole (Light) was a young and very promising artiste whose creativity and amazing gift have made him produce highly thrilling lyrics that have warmed the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

The President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, in a statement, while lamenting that Africa has lost a promising talent in its growing music industry in a shocking manner, noted that institutionalization of the music/entertainment industry remains a top priority in curbing the unprofessional practices that have been existing within the industry in Africa.

He said; “On behalf of the International Committee of AFRIMA, we condole with Nigeria’s music industry, parents and fans of Mohbad, over his painful demise. The death of Mohbad is a tragic event that has left us all deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

“With his demise, Africa has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry. We pray God to grant him eternal rest, and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”

“AFRIMA is spearheading efforts to mobilize stakeholders in the creative industry in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria, to establish institutionalized operations and regulate the music entertainment industry.”

According to Dada, this includes the enactment of legislation that sets industry standards, regulations and compliance for music record labels, performing artistes, music publishing companies, entertainment lawyers and other professionals.

“It is necessary to have a law that regulates the music industry to prevent it from becoming an unregulated free-for-all, as currently, the entry requirements are low such that anyone can just wake up and establish a music record label.

“To address this issue, African countries must establish a Music Institute to certify practitioners regularly.

AFRIMA is leveraging its platform to organize a stakeholder summit aimed at engaging the legislative arm of governments across Africa through the African Union.

“AFRIMA urges stakeholders, including relevant government officials and agencies, artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others, to participate in this crucial process. We urge stakeholders to submit their proposed legislation for review and consideration,” the AFRIMA President submitted.

AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) is the Pinnacle of African Music globally.

Liverpool v West Ham: English Premier League Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats
