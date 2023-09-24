Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

Nigeria Calls for Increased Funding to Boost AI Development”

By: Naija247news

Date:

As the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commences this week, Nigeria is positioning itself as a prominent AI training hub and is seeking additional funding for the advancement of this technology.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, highlighted the country’s intent at UNGA, emphasizing its role as a center for technological innovation and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is brimming with a vibrant pool of talent, potential, and innovation. Our goal is to firmly establish Nigeria as a global leader in AI model training,” stated Tijani.

He added, “This initiative not only holds the promise of significant job creation but also underscores our dedication to enhancing the inclusivity and strength of AI datasets. We aspire to capture the nuances of unexplored data from regions in the global south, ensuring that AI solutions resonate with a diverse range of lived experiences.”

Expanding the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) is another priority for Tijani. The USPF was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to support national policy objectives for universal access to ICTs in rural, unserved, and underserved areas.

“Connectivity serves as a catalyst for progress. In our pursuit of bridging the digital divide, we are actively seeking partnerships to augment the USPF. Our aim is to connect numerous underserved communities in Nigeria, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that every Nigerian reaps the benefits of the digital revolution,” Tijani affirmed.

Tijani also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to accelerating economic diversification through technology, aligning with the agenda of the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which champions economic diversification driven by technological advancements.

“Our mission at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is crystal clear – we aim to enhance the productivity of vital sectors through technology. In pursuit of this goal, we are actively forging partnerships to increase foreign direct investments in Nigerian startups, strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem, and paving the way for sustainable growth.”

Credit:
This post was originally published on Broadcastmediaafrica.com on September 19, 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Monetary and Fiscal Policy Enthused Foreign investors; Inflicts Economic Depression on Nigerians
Next article
“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Manchester City Overcome Adversity to Extend Premier League Lead

Naija247news -
In a thrilling match that showcased both their skill...

Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion

Naija247news -
I’m In a devastating incident near the Nigerian border,...

“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is scheduled to...

Tinubu’s Monetary and Fiscal Policy Enthused Foreign investors; Inflicts Economic Depression on Nigerians

Naija247news -
Nigeria's economy has suffered for years due to inefficiency,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Manchester City Overcome Adversity to Extend Premier League Lead

FootBall 0
In a thrilling match that showcased both their skill...

Tragedy Strikes in Southern Benin Republic as 34 Lives Lost in Illegal Fuel Depot Explosion

Top Stories 0
I’m In a devastating incident near the Nigerian border,...

“Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal Set to Rule on Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor’s Petitions”

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal is scheduled to...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights