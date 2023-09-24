Nigeria Calls for Increased Funding to Boost AI Development”

As the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commences this week, Nigeria is positioning itself as a prominent AI training hub and is seeking additional funding for the advancement of this technology.

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, highlighted the country’s intent at UNGA, emphasizing its role as a center for technological innovation and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is brimming with a vibrant pool of talent, potential, and innovation. Our goal is to firmly establish Nigeria as a global leader in AI model training,” stated Tijani.

He added, “This initiative not only holds the promise of significant job creation but also underscores our dedication to enhancing the inclusivity and strength of AI datasets. We aspire to capture the nuances of unexplored data from regions in the global south, ensuring that AI solutions resonate with a diverse range of lived experiences.”

Expanding the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) is another priority for Tijani. The USPF was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to support national policy objectives for universal access to ICTs in rural, unserved, and underserved areas.

“Connectivity serves as a catalyst for progress. In our pursuit of bridging the digital divide, we are actively seeking partnerships to augment the USPF. Our aim is to connect numerous underserved communities in Nigeria, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that every Nigerian reaps the benefits of the digital revolution,” Tijani affirmed.

Tijani also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to accelerating economic diversification through technology, aligning with the agenda of the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which champions economic diversification driven by technological advancements.

“Our mission at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is crystal clear – we aim to enhance the productivity of vital sectors through technology. In pursuit of this goal, we are actively forging partnerships to increase foreign direct investments in Nigerian startups, strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem, and paving the way for sustainable growth.”

