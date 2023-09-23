Unknown Gunmen Kills Three Vigilante in Edo

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have killed three members of the Edo State Security Network in Okhun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering over 10, invaded the community on Thursday night, September 21, 2023, and shot the victims who were on duty.

Some of the eyewitnesses said the attack is connected with leadership tussle in the community, while others suspected it to be cult reprisal attack.

A member of the Emergency Social Safety Net, who identified himself simply as ‘commander Small Baba, confirmed the incident, adding that he sustained wound on his right hand.

“Today (Thursday night), we got an information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun Community,” he said.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information. But we were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process. I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape.” (www.naija247news.com).