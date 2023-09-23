Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Unknown Gunmen Kills Three Vigilante in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have killed three members of the Edo State Security Network in Okhun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering over 10, invaded the community on Thursday night, September 21, 2023, and shot the victims who were on duty.

Some of the eyewitnesses said the attack is connected with leadership tussle in the community, while others suspected it to be cult reprisal attack.

A member of the Emergency Social Safety Net, who identified himself simply as ‘commander Small Baba, confirmed the incident, adding that he sustained wound on his right hand.

“Today (Thursday night), we got an information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun Community,” he said.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information. But we were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process. I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man found guilty of killing his 16-year-old niece after getting her pregnant
Next article
“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

NSCDC arrests cable vandals in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two suspects have been arrested by...

“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”

Joseph Adam -
Former Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has drawn parallels...

Man found guilty of killing his 16-year-old niece after getting her pregnant

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man in Jacksonville accused of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE

Education 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

NSCDC arrests cable vandals in Kano

CrimeWatch 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two suspects have been arrested by...

“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”

FootBall 0
Former Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has drawn parallels...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights