Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors confidence as consumer inflation soars

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors confidence

President Tinubu closing bell at New York’s Nasdaq exchange this week, he exhorted investors to “be confident in Nigeria.”

His exuberance stood in stark contrast to the prevailing sentiment in Nigeria, where faith in the national currency is rapidly eroding. The Nigerian naira recently hit a new historic low, teetering on the brink of a 1000-to-the-dollar rate on the parallel market, as reported by currency traders. Citizens and businesses alike rushed to acquire US dollars, causing the naira to be valued nearly 30% lower than its official closing rate on the FMDQ OTC trading platform just the previous day.

Ogho Okiti, the CEO of ThinkBusiness Africa, a Lagos-based advisory and data services firm, remarked, “The demand for foreign exchange has turned into a frenzy. It’s not just about imports anymore; it’s also about safeguarding and preserving value.”

This depreciation of the naira has significantly dampened the enthusiasm sparked by the reform program initiated by Tinubu when he assumed office in June. At the time, he promised to streamline the convoluted exchange rate system and eliminated long-standing fuel subsidies, causing Nigerian markets to surge.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to these reforms in New York, assuring investors that they had the freedom to invest and withdraw their funds. He claimed that bottlenecks had been removed, and the naira’s exchange rate had been stabilized to a single, dependable figure.

However, market participants hold a different view. Many attribute the recent decline of the naira to the central bank’s failure to provide sufficient dollars to the official market. It’s been noted that the bank has remained largely inactive since the beginning of the month, compelling buyers to turn to street vendors for US dollars. This has significantly widened the gap between the parallel and official exchange rates, which had previously converged after Tinubu’s inauguration.

Critics argue that the authorities are not allowing the market to operate on the basis of “willing buyer, willing seller,” as they had promised. Ayo Salami, the Chief Investment Officer at Emerging Markets Investment Management Ltd. in London, remarked, “With the current restrictions in the FX market, it is not possible to form a realistic judgment on the value of the naira.”

Concerns have also grown regarding other reforms, especially after Tinubu was compelled to suspend a planned gasoline price hike last month. Hopes for a swift and substantial interest rate increase to stabilize the naira were dashed when the central bank announced the postponement of its upcoming policy meeting without a specified date. Presently, interest rates stand at 18.75%, while inflation is nearing 30%.

Moreover, the confirmation of the new governor, former Citigroup executive Olayemi Cardoso, is pending. The acting governor and four deputy governors have resigned, leaving a policy-making void at the highest level.

Foreign investors remain hesitant to invest in local assets, fearing exposure to the weakening naira and the possibility of capital withdrawal restrictions. Additionally, the authorities have yet to clear a backlog of foreign currency arrears amounting to billions of dollars owed to foreign companies and investors.

The naira’s depreciation has also affected Nigerian dollar bond markets, with bonds maturing in 2033 declining more than half a cent on Thursday, reaching 76.5 cents, which is seven cents lower than the end-July highs. Although the Lagos stock exchange closed slightly lower for a second consecutive day, it remains close to the 15-year highs achieved shortly after Tinubu’s inauguration.

Segun Agbaje, the CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Co., expressed the sentiment prevailing among investors, saying, “People won’t invest until they’re confident in the stability of the exchange rate, and that’s where we currently stand.”

Inflation soars

Meanwhile Nigeria’s annual inflation rate quickened to 25.8% in August from 24.08% in July, the statistics bureau said on Friday, as citizens in Africa’s largest economy grapple with a cost of living crisis.