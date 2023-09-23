Power Minister Sets Ambitious Targets for Nigeria’s Electricity Generation

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has unveiled ambitious targets for Nigeria’s electricity generation, aiming to achieve 20,000 megawatts by 2026 and an impressive 60,000 megawatts by 2060. He shared these plans during a visit to the National Control Centre (NCC) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Osogbo, Osun State.

In his address, Adelabu outlined both short-term and long-term goals for the ministry to enhance power generation, transmission, and distribution across Nigeria. He emphasized that while these targets may seem ambitious, they are achievable, drawing inspiration from other countries that have achieved over 100,000 megawatts in 40 to 50 years.

He further explained the specific targets set for transmission capacity, distribution capacity, and power generation capacity. By 2026, the ministry aims to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity.

Adelabu also highlighted the upcoming development of two additional power substations in the coming months as part of the presidential power initiative. He emphasized that any employee found sabotaging the government’s efforts in the power sector would face consequences.

Additionally, he mentioned the formation of a panel to investigate the recent fire incident at the TCN power substation in Birnin Kebbi.

This announcement marks the Minister’s commitment to improving Nigeria’s power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity for the nation’s citizens and industries.