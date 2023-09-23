Police Apprehend 20 Suspected Abductors in Taraba state

In a significant operation, Taraba State’s law enforcement has successfully detained 20 individuals suspected of involvement in kidnapping activities. The apprehensions come following diligent intelligence gathering and widespread public concern about criminal activities in certain hotspots across the state.

During a press briefing held at the police headquarters in Jalingo, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, revealed that all the suspects have confessed to their involvement in kidnapping. Additionally, the police confiscated three AK-47 rifles and a fabricated pump-action gun from the suspects. Notably, these criminals have allegedly collected over 30 million naira in ransom payments from the families of their victims.

The police action aligns with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to proactively combat bandits and other criminal elements operating within the state. These operations have particularly targeted the nefarious activities of criminals in the Jalingo metropolis and other identified hotspots.

Detailed information from the police shows that these arrests span various locations within Taraba State, reflecting the widespread nature of the criminal network. In some instances, the suspects targeted specific households, kidnapping family members and demanding substantial ransoms for their release.

The police authorities have emphasized their commitment to fostering a secure environment for law-abiding citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear of molestation or intimidation by any group. The apprehended suspects are set to face legal prosecution and the consequences of their alleged crimes.

Furthermore, a 27-year-old suspect, Tsino Buba, confessed to his involvement in kidnapping and expressed remorse for his actions. He urged fellow youths to avoid engaging in criminal activities, emphasizing the importance of making amends for one’s actions.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yusuf Suleiman, reaffirmed the commitment of the police force to addressing crime and ensuring public safety and security within Taraba State. He called on residents to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to facilitate their mission in maintaining law and order.