“PDP Challenges Tribunal Verdict, Takes Election Dispute to Court of Appeal in Benue State”

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vehemently rejected the verdict delivered by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the election victory of Hyacinth Alia from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party has firmly stated its intention to pursue legal recourse by appealing this judgment at the Court of Appeal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on September 23, 2023, the PDP conveyed its disappointment with the tribunal’s decision, emphasizing that it failed to meet the criteria of substantive justice and was inconsistent with prevailing electoral laws, regulations, and guidelines. The party is resolute in its pursuit of justice and has directed its legal team to initiate the appeal process in accordance with the specified legal timeframe.

Despite the setback, the PDP urges its dedicated supporters throughout the state to remain composed and optimistic. They believe that, although the journey to justice may be arduous, they will ultimately succeed in reclaiming the gubernatorial mandate.