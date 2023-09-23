Odion Ighalo lifts Al Wehda to victory against Abha in Saudi League

Odion Ighalo was among the goal scorers as Al Wehda thrashed Abha 4-0 in their Saudi Arabia Professional Football League clash.

Ighalo was on target in the 88th minute of the encounter.

It was the 34-year-old’s fifth goal in five league appearances for Al Wehda.

The striker netted a hat-trick in his club’s previous game against Damak which they won 4-2.

Al Wehda moved to seventh position on the Saudi League table following the win.

Ighalo was the top scorer in the Saudi top flight in the 2021-22 season with 24 goals.

He scored 19 goals in 27 league appearances for his former club, Al Hilal last season.