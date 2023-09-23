Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NSCDC arrests cable vandals in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two suspects have been arrested by Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in connection with an alleged case of robbery, theft, and vandalisation of armoured cables and three driven unit batteries belonging to Kano Electricity Distribution Company.

The command also revealed that three other suspects are currently at large.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Abdullahi on behalf of the State Commandant.

According to him, the arrest was made on Thursday, September 21, by officers of the Anti-Vandalism Unit of the command at the KEDCO’s distribution substation situated at Briscoe Independence Road, Nassarawa LGA, Kano.

“The suspects were apprehended after our officers swiftly responded to a midnight distressed call about what was happening at the station,” Abdullahi said.

He listed the suspects as Anas Shamsu, 26 of Kumbotso Local Government, and Nasiru Muhammad, 25 of Tamburawa Yamma, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

According to him, the suspects were currently in the custody of the corps undergoing investigation after which they would be charged to court.

“The unfortunate incident of vandalisation of these armoured cables (45mm) and three driven unit batteries, has largely affected the supply of electricity to many places in Kano leaving different communities in total blackout.

“However, the recent arrest and eventual recovery of the items, will no doubt bring succour thereby restoring power supply to those areas,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”
Next article
WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”

Joseph Adam -
Former Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has drawn parallels...

Unknown Gunmen Kills Three Vigilante in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown gunmen have killed three members...

Man found guilty of killing his 16-year-old niece after getting her pregnant

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man in Jacksonville accused of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE

Education 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”

FootBall 0
Former Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has drawn parallels...

Unknown Gunmen Kills Three Vigilante in Edo

Security News 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown gunmen have killed three members...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights