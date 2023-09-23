Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria’s $6.8 billion overdue forward payment responsible for Naira woes, Fin minister claims

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Adebayo Olawale Edun, has stated that addressing overdue forward payments in the foreign exchange market, amounting to as much as $6.8 billion, is crucial to stabilize the country’s currency, the naira.

The naira, which is the currency of Africa’s largest economy, has been on a downward spiral for months and was approaching the 1,000 naira-per-dollar threshold in street trading. This decline continued as the central bank refrained from providing dollars to the distressed market.

Edun, who assumed his position last month, emphasized that resolving these overdue contracts would not only strengthen the naira but also open the way for increased foreign exchange inflows. He noted the current illiquidity in the market and expressed the government’s commitment to enhancing liquidity through fiscal and monetary reforms while rebuilding trust and confidence to encourage foreign exchange flows.

The central bank of Nigeria recently postponed a rate-setting meeting due to a policy-making vacuum at the top, with the new governor, Olayemi Cardoso, yet to be confirmed, and several key officials resigning.

The reduced supply of dollars by the central bank has contributed to the naira’s decline, leading to increased demand for foreign currency on the streets. Additionally, high inflation in Nigeria, the highest in over 18 years, has raised expectations of further interest rate hikes in the future.

The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing existing reforms in the foreign exchange market to narrow the gap and counter speculative activities.

This situation in Nigeria is being closely monitored as the country seeks to stabilize its currency and restore confidence in its financial markets.

