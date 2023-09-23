Nigerian Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Enugu

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of 103 Battalion (Rear) of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, presently on Operation UDO KA II, have rescued Maxwell Ayim between Four Corner-Agbogwe Junction in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

Mr Unuakhalu said that Mr Ayim was rescued unhurt on Thursday.

According to him, the rescue operation was conducted when troops deployed at Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police on the incident.

Mr Unuakhalu said that on arrival, the troops came in contact with the kidnappers, adding that due to the troops’ superior fire, members of the criminal gang fled in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby bushes.

The army spokesman said that the gallant troops during further exploitation of the gang withdrawal route found the victim abandoned by the gang.

“Troops proceeded to rescue the victim. He had since been reunited with his family after preliminary medical checks.

“Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II therefore, calls on the law abiding and good citizens of Enugu and the South-East region in general not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information.

“This will help in putting an end to the spiral of kidnapping activities and sundry criminality within the region.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).