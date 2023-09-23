Menu
Nigeria Triumphs at 2023 ITTF African Para Championships in Egypt

Date:

Giza, Egypt – Nigeria emerged as the undisputed champion of the 2023 ITTF African Para Championships, marking the end of the three-day tournament on September 23, 2023, in Giza, Egypt.

The competition featured a formidable lineup of hosts Egypt, along with Algeria, Nigeria, Mauritius, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, and Cote d’Ivoire, battling it out in various singles, doubles, and mixed doubles events. Nigeria’s para table tennis prowess shone brightly as they clinched an impressive 12 gold medals, overthrowing Egypt and claiming the coveted title of Africa’s para table tennis champions.

Nigeria’s dominance was particularly evident in the singles events, where they secured the majority of the tickets to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Out of the 14 Paralympic Games tickets available, Nigeria seized nine, while Egypt settled for five in the singles competitions.

In contrast, the host team, Egypt, asserted their supremacy in the doubles and mixed doubles events, clinching five gold medals, while Nigeria secured two.

Khaled El-Salhy, the President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), expressed his commendation for all participating teams and lauded the tournament’s success, emphasizing the excellent facilities and hospitality provided by the Egyptian Table Tennis Federation (ETTF).

El-Salhy expressed his satisfaction with the increased participation in this year’s tournament and praised the players for their remarkable performance. He extended congratulations to the ETTF and the Egyptian government for their exceptional hosting. Looking ahead to the Paralympic Games in France next year, he expressed hope that African players would make their continent proud.

Furthermore, El-Salhy thanked the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for their support and encouraged other African countries to invest in para-sports, aligning with the ITTF’s ideals.

