Niger Junta Accuses UN Chief of Hindering General Assembly Participation

The leaders of Niger’s coup have criticized the United Nations Secretary-General for allegedly obstructing their involvement in the UN General Assembly, expressing concerns that such actions could hinder efforts to resolve the country’s crisis.

Rebel elite soldiers took control of Niger on July 26, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum and detaining him at his residence with his family. Negotiations for the return of civilian rule have faced challenges, with the junta demanding a three-year transition period while ECOWAS calls for the immediate reinstatement of the democratically elected Bazoum. Western governments and international organizations like the UN have strongly condemned the coup, particularly during this week’s UN General Assembly in New York.

In a statement aired on public television, the military accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of obstructing Niger’s full participation in the 78th UN General Assembly session and criticized what they termed as “perfidious actions.” They expressed concerns that these actions could undermine efforts to resolve the crisis.

The new leaders had chosen Bakary Yaou Sangare, formerly Niger’s ambassador to the UN, as their representative at the gathering. However, there was also an application from the overthrown government to represent Niamey, creating a diplomatic quandary.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric clarified that in cases of competing credentials from a member state, the matter is deferred to the Credentials Committee of the General Assembly for deliberation, and the secretary-general does not make the decision. Since the committee will convene later, no representative from Niger was added to the speakers’ list.

The junta expressed its strong rejection and denunciation of what they saw as interference by Guterres in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Niger, one of the world’s poorest nations, has experienced a coup, increasing international concerns about the Sahel region’s instability due to jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Sanctions since the coup have led to shortages of food and medicines, soaring prices, and electricity cuts after Nigeria halted its electricity supplies to the landlocked country.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall emphasized the importance of a diplomatic solution in Niger, hoping that reason would prevail and that military intervention could be avoided