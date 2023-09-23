Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Naira depreciate to N992|$ as Elumelu says new Leadership needed to restore confidence

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Naira depreciate to N992|$ as Billionaire tycoon Tony Elumelu says new Leadership needed to restore confidence in the nation’s currency.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Olayemi Michael Cardoso formally assumed duties as acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday, pending his confirmation by the Senate.

That didn’t stop the naira from weakening. It depreciated to 992 per dollar in the unofficial market, according to the Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which compiles the data. The rate compares with 900 naira at the start of the month, and is some 30% weaker than its official Thursday close of 772.98 on the FMDQ trading platform.

“The reason people are accumulating dollars is not because they need it now, it is because of lack of confidence,” Elumelu said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York. The new central bank team is “very capable” and will be able to bring confidence, he said.

Elumelu, who is the chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc and the biggest shareholder of Transnational Corp. of Nigeria Plc, the nation’s biggest conglomerate, said there’s panic because Nigerians don’t know where the currency will settle. The naira is Africa’s worst-performing among 24 currencies on the continent monitored by Bloomberg.

Transcorp controls about 16% of Nigeria’s electricity generating capacity, runs hotels and explores for oil. That gives Elumelu an avenue to expand in areas that are crucial for Africa’s most-populous nation.

“The missing link has been poor leadership and I believe that we all know there’s so much, private global capital, seeking the right investment destination,” Elumelu said.

Shares of his companies have surged this year in dollar terms. Transcorp has more than doubled in 2023, while United Bank has advanced about 40%.

–With assistance from Jennifer Zabasajja and Emele Onu.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Benue Governorship Tribunal Upholds Hyacinth Alia’s Victory
Next article
Nigeria’s $6.8 billion overdue forward payment responsible for Naira woes, Fin minister claims
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors confidence as consumer inflation soars

Naija247news -
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors...

Nigeria’s $6.8 billion overdue forward payment responsible for Naira woes, Fin minister claims

Naija247news -
Nigeria's Finance Minister, Adebayo Olawale Edun, has stated that...

Benue Governorship Tribunal Upholds Hyacinth Alia’s Victory

Naija247news -
The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, based in...

Power Minister Sets Ambitious Targets for Nigeria’s Electricity Generation

Naija247news -
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has unveiled ambitious...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors confidence as consumer inflation soars

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation ebbs investors...

Nigeria’s $6.8 billion overdue forward payment responsible for Naira woes, Fin minister claims

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Finance Minister, Adebayo Olawale Edun, has stated that...

Benue Governorship Tribunal Upholds Hyacinth Alia’s Victory

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, based in...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights