Music

MohBad:"Nigerians will later apologize to Naira and Sam Larry, but there'll be no mercy" – Naira Marley Associate

By: Naija247news

Date:

A close associate of Naira Marley, who goes by the name Pesk affirms that Nigerians will definitely apologise to Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Taking to his Instagram story, the man of Naira Marley made a bold statement asserting that neither Naira Marley nor Sam Larry had any involvement in the death of Mohbad.

He accused Nigerians of unfairly implicating them in the tragedy.

However, he noted that when it happens, it wouldn’t be enough as there will be no mercy.

In his words:

“The same energy everyone used to use my brothers name as the scapegoat is the same energy you have to use to apologise and say how wrong you guys was.

And still that won’t be enough NM NO MERCY.”

See the post below:

Rebranding Africa’s Image at United Nations
Mohbad’s mum speaks on why he kept her identity hidden
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

