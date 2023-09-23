Menu
WAEC

Mohbad was a brilliant student, I was surprised he joined Naira Marley — Ex-principal

By: Naija247news

Date:

The proprietor and principal, Abifab College, Ikorodu, Lagos, Abidemi Faboye, the secondary school Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad attended before his death has spoke on the excellent academic performance of the star during his school days.

Faboye who spoke in an interview recently described Aloba as a brilliant students who passed his National Examination Council result at one sitting, saying he was surprised the late star joined Naira Marley Music after.

The principal noted that Aloba begin his musical career while school as he was active in the school’s music club and lead with songs during quiz competitions.

He said: “He was 17 years old, and was a bit more mature than some of his classmates. He wrote the National Examination Council senior secondary certificate exam in 2015, and made his papers in one sitting. He spent two years in the school, and there was a transformation in his life. He always called me, ‘daddy’. I always wanted my students to call me ‘Abifab’ or ‘Mr Abifab’, but he found it difficult to call me that. Whenever Promise (Ilerioluwa) called me ‘daddy’, I would tell him to call me ‘Abifab’; and he would just laugh.

“When I heard that he was a member of the Marlian group, I was surprised. I doubted if he could cope with such group. Although he was mature, I felt he must have mixed with a few others who joined the record label. I prayed that God would be with him, because after he left school, we did not communicate regularly.”

