MohBad: Port Harcourt Youths Defy Alleged Police Cancellation of Candlelight Procession

By: Naija247news

Date:

Despite reported claims by the Port Harcourt police of the cancellation of a planned candlelight procession in honor of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, some determined Port Harcourt residents took to the streets on Saturday to pay their respects.

Speaking with Channels Television, one of the organizers, Segun Gbemisola, expressed disappointment, asserting that due process had been followed, and the purported cancellation directive took them by surprise. In defiance of the alleged cancellation, attendees who gathered at Pleasure Park also expressed their determination to proceed with the procession.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, Grace Koko, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, acknowledged that the participants had not followed due process but assured that the police were monitoring the situation to ensure a peaceful event.

The claims of cancellation seemed to have impacted the turnout, as many participants were seen leaving the venue, leaving behind a sparse crowd. Earlier in the week, a similar procession had taken place in Lagos State, with several top musical acts attending to honor the late singer, whose death at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances has sparked demands for a thorough investigation. Recent developments include the exhumation of his remains and the completion of an autopsy.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

