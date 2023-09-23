Menu
MohBad: Lawyer Writes Lagos Attorney General, Calls For Coroner’s Inquest

A lawyer, Festus Ogun, through his law firm, has written the Attorney General of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, requesting a Coroner’s Inquest into the suspicious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

PUNCH reports the Lagos Police Command inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Mohbad last week.

“Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,” Lagos State Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, had said on Monday.

Ogun, in a statement on Monday, said immediately the news of MohBad’s demise became public, there were strong reports indicating that his sudden demise was not natural.

“In fact, there were videos circulating on social media where Mohbad was seen agonising and lamenting the pains he had gone through in the hands of some individuals. There are, equally, credible reports suggesting that Mohbad was persistently bullied, harassed, tortured, assaulted and intimidated by some elements who tormented him and his bright musical career even up till the time of his death,” he said.

He added that those found last with Mohbad before and at the point of death were unable to give any tangible reason as to the occurrences and cause of his death, saying the stories being told are contradictory and not convincing.

Ogun berated the quick and hurried burial of the artiste, describing it as “a manner that calls for suspicion and concern,” adding that there are reasons to believe that the cause of Mohbad’s death was unnatural and suspicious.

“In line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s Systems Law of Lagos State, we hereby request for a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate and determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

“Importantly, we humbly request that you exercise the power under Section 17 of the Coroner’s System Law to order the exhumation of his body for the Chief Medical Examiner to anatomically determine the cause of his death.

“Upon conclusion of the Coroner’s Inquest, we are hopeful that the findings of the investigation will be made public and those found wanting will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities.

“We have absolute trust in the competence and integrity of the Lagos State Coroner System to unearth the circumstances and cause of Mohbad’s painful death and we are hopeful that this modest request will be treated urgently in the interest of justice and fairness,” Ogun added.

