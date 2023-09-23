Menu
Military uncovers gun factory, recovers weapons in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force, maintaining peace in Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States, has uncovered a gun factory at Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement made available to NAN on Saturday in Jos.

Oya said that it had also arrested one Napoleon John, a suspected gunrunner and recovered various types of weapons and ammunitions.

He explained that the feat was possible owing to a week-long operation conducted by its troops.

”In line with our resolve to deal decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of crime as well as mopping up illegal weapons in our joint operation area, our troops have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

”This followed a week-long intelligence operations that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John who has been on our wanted list.

” The suspect, who confessed to the crime, led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another miscreant identified as Monday Dunia.

”Dunia confessed to have been in the business for more than five years, fuelling the crisis in Kaduna State and neighbouring Plateau.

”A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of 22 different weapons, including seven pistols, two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, two military grade AK-47 rifles and nine revolvers,” he said.

Oya said that its troops also recovered one submachine gun, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, machine tools and a gas cylinder.

”In a follow-up operation held between Thursday night and early hours of Friday, troops raided another hideout in Adua 1 community of Kafanchan and recovered additional two AK-47 rifles, two revolver rifles, live rounds of 9mm and 7.62 ammunitions, six dangerous daggers, one hacker axe.

”Several empty cases of 7.62mm special rounds, two mobile phones, one fragmental jacket, two Police uniforms, one pair of military camouflage trousers, one ammunition magazine carrier, one pistol holster and one military grade camel pouch.

”We also recovered one police combat helmet, two masks, four identity cards, gunpowder, shrapnels, charms and amulets.

Oya said that the Commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, commended the troops for the feat and urged them to do more.

He, however, warned sponsors and perpetrators of criminalities to abandon their evil ways and embrace lawful means of livelihood.

He thanked residents of the state for cooperating with the military and other security agencies and called for more support towards a peaceful Plateau.(www.naija247news.com).

