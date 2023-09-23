Fire guts mega plastic industry in Lagos

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Mega Plastic factory located in Ilupeju area of Lagos was gutted by fire on Saturday morning.

An eyewitness told Newsmen that the fire incident started at about 6:30 a.m.

Videos of the fire incident showed that the flames of the fire had covered the factory.

Our correspondent gathered that emergency responders of the Lagos State Safety Commission had arrived at the scene to put off the fire.

Emergency responders are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire at the time of filing this report.

Details later.