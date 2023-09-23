Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Fire guts mega plastic industry in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Mega Plastic factory located in Ilupeju area of Lagos was gutted by fire on Saturday morning.

An eyewitness told Newsmen that the fire incident started at about 6:30 a.m.

Videos of the fire incident showed that the flames of the fire had covered the factory.

Our correspondent gathered that emergency responders of the Lagos State Safety Commission had arrived at the scene to put off the fire.

Emergency responders are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire at the time of filing this report.

Details later.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Benue Student Commits Suicide
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benue Student Commits Suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terhemba Tyochivir, a 17-year-old secondary school...

65-year-old man hacked to death in Abia

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abia Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen...

You Are Tormenting Many Souls In Nigeria – Estranged Wife Lambasts Ex-President, Obasanjo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 23,2023. Mrs Taiwo Martins, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s estranged...

PDP Leaders Did Not Approve Or Reject Wike’s Request To Join President Tinubu’s Government; They Kept Quiet – NEC Member

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 23,2023. The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Benue Student Commits Suicide

Nigeria Metro News 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Terhemba Tyochivir, a 17-year-old secondary school...

65-year-old man hacked to death in Abia

CrimeWatch 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abia Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen...

You Are Tormenting Many Souls In Nigeria – Estranged Wife Lambasts Ex-President, Obasanjo

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 23,2023. Mrs Taiwo Martins, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s estranged...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights