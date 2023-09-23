Family of Mohbad’s wife reacts to DNA test demands for late singer’s son

The passing of singer Mohbad has become a viral topic on social media, sparking discussions among Nigerian netizens who are calling for a DNA test to be conducted on his only son Liam Light.

This was after prominent figures in the country contributed millions in donations for the former Marlian signee’s family.

A controversial media personality known as VeryDarkBlackMan openly expressed skepticism regarding the child’s paternity and has strongly advocated for a DNA test to definitively establish the biological relationship.

The TikToker pointed to the wife’s public statements about being widowed and raised concerns about the possibility of close family involvement.

Ogunbayo Karimot, the sister of late Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, unleashed a scathing rebuke on VeryDarkBlackMan for his unwavering insistence on a DNA test.

In no uncertain terms, she declared that he had absolutely no authority to make such a demand. Karimot emphasized that the family is still deep in mourning and cautioned him to tread cautiously to avoid potential legal consequences.

She also warned that if caution is not exercised, he could face a formidable 300 million naira lawsuit for character defamation.

She wrote;

“Verydark man, you’ve no right whatsoever to request for DNA. The families are grieving. Please thread carefully so you don’t get sued. I think #300 million will not be bad for defamation of character”

SEE POST BELOW

This is coming days after Actress Amarachi Igidimbah has attacked controversial TikToker, VeryDarkBlackMan, who is clamoring for a DNA test to establish the paternity of the late singer Mohbad’s child.

She condemned his actions, labeling him a bully for targeting a young woman who had recently lost her husband.