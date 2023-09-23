Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

“Do not travel to Borno, Enugu others” – US warns citizens on Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

The United States Department of State has cautioned American citizens about travelling to Nigeria due to various security concerns.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

It made this known in its Travel advisory statement released recently which underscores the elevated risks associated with crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the presence of armed gangs in several areas of the country.

In the warning, specific locations are singled out as heightened risks: Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa states are flagged for terrorism and kidnapping. Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states are noted for kidnapping.

Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (except for Port Harcourt) are highlighted for crime, kidnapping, and the presence of armed gangs.

The advisory also mentions that violent crimes, such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, roadside banditry, and rape, are common across the country.

Kidnappings for ransom are frequent, often targeting dual-national citizens and perceived affluent U.S. citizens visiting Nigeria.

Terrorist activities are a continued threat, with attacks targeting various locations where crowds gather, such as shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, and transportation hubs. Terrorist groups may collaborate with local gangs to expand their influence.

Additionally, parts of Southern Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta and Southeast regions, are affected by civil unrest and armed gangs.

Armed criminal activities, including kidnapping and assaults on Nigerian security forces, are prevalent in this area. Tensions between farming and herding communities in rural regions can also escalate into violence.

The U.S. government’s capacity to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens is limited in many parts of Nigeria due to security conditions.

According to the advisory for those who still choose to travel to Nigeria, the advisory recommends several precautions.

Such as carrying proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Nigerian visa if required. Staying vigilant, monitoring local media for updates, and being prepared to adjust plans.- as well as steering clear of participating in demonstrations and large political gatherings for safety reasons.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mohbad, a star born after death
Next article
Nurse Who Injected Mohbad Not Licensed – Nurses Association
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

The gates to hell were opened long ago – Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
THE world gathered this week under the United Nations...

Revisiting Ganduje’s Livestock Reform Conference by Okey Ikechukwu

Naija247news -
It is important that the Tinubu administration takes a...

You don’t need to take oath to be successful – Alibaba tells artistes

Naija247news -
Comedian and actor Akunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba,...

Buhari versus Dangiwa Umar by Akin Osuntokun

Naija247news -
“There has not been a single area that had...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The gates to hell were opened long ago – Owei Lakemfa

Opinion 0
THE world gathered this week under the United Nations...

Revisiting Ganduje’s Livestock Reform Conference by Okey Ikechukwu

Opinion 0
It is important that the Tinubu administration takes a...

You don’t need to take oath to be successful – Alibaba tells artistes

Lifestyle News 0
Comedian and actor Akunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights