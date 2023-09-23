Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Chicago State University: Nigerians may be shocked over Tinubu’s records – Atiku

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 23,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has raised concerns over the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku claims president Tinubu has something to hide over his academic records with the Chicago State University.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed hope that Nigerians will not have a heart attack with what Tinubu is hiding.

He made the remark in reaction to a motion filed by Tinubu challenging the Northern District of Illinois order directing the Chicago State University to release his academic records within two days.

The ruling of the court followed a case instituted by Atiku, who is challenging the victory of Tinubu in the presidential poll held on February 25.

But, a motion filed by Tinubu’s lawyers argued that a magistrate should only report and recommend to the district judge in such matters and not to make a final order for immediate compliance.

Reacting, Ibe said Atiku’s stance on Tinubu’s academic records will soon be known.

A statement by Ibe reads: “It should be now obvious even to the blind that Tinubu is hiding something in his records at the Chicago State University, and even elsewhere.

“I do hope whatever it may be, it will not be of a scope that will give Nigerians a heart attack. Nigerians will soon see the true position of Atiku on the records of Tinubu at CSU. It is just a matter of time.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
World Bank approves new $700m loan for Nigeria
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

World Bank approves new $700m loan for Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved a...

Nigerian Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Enugu

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of 103 Battalion (Rear) of...

Association urges women to embrace wheat farming

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Women Leader of the National...

AfDB, Google deepens partnership to enhance digital transformation in Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. African Development Bank (AfDB) and Google...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

World Bank approves new $700m loan for Nigeria

Top Stories 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved a...

Nigerian Troops Rescue Kidnapped Victim In Enugu

Security News 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of 103 Battalion (Rear) of...

Association urges women to embrace wheat farming

Agriculture 0
September 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Women Leader of the National...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights