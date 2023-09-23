Benue Student Commits Suicide

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Terhemba Tyochivir, a 17-year-old secondary school student, has reportedly committed suicide in Akpehe, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

The student of Government Secondary School, Gboko, took his own life on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Witnesses said Tyochivir was discovered lifeless and swiftly transported to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Spokeswoman for the State Police Command, SP. Catherine Anene confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday and said the matter was reported at the E Division Police Station in Makurdi.

The PPRO said details of the incident remained sketchy. (www.naija247news.com).