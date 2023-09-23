Benue Governorship Tribunal Upholds Hyacinth Alia’s Victory

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, based in Makurdi, has affirmed the election victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The tribunal made this decision by dismissing the petition brought forth by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Titus Uba. The PDP’s challenge was centered on the election held on March 18, but the tribunal ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Chairman of the three-member panel of justices, Justice Ibrahim Karaye, explained that the tribunal couldn’t address the petition’s issues because they were pre-election matters, as stipulated in Section 285 of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal emphasized that the petitioner should have pursued their case regarding Governor Alia’s qualification and nomination by the APC, as well as the allegations of a forged certificate and false information on form EC9 against his deputy, Sam Ode, through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Instead, they had previously filed a suit in the Federal High Court, which was dismissed, and they should have taken the matter to the Court of Appeal, not the tribunal.

In the March election, as per INEC’s declared results, Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic priest, secured victory with 473,933 votes, while Titus Uba, his closest rival, received 223,913 votes.