“Belgium’s Marc Wilmots Compares Nigerian Sensation Victor Boniface to Romelu Lukaku”

Former Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots has drawn parallels between Nigerian emerging talent Victor Boniface and Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku. At just 23 years old, Boniface has been setting the football world alight with his remarkable form at Bayer Leverkusen, netting six goals in six matches across all competitions for the German club.

While Lukaku is widely recognized as one of the premier center-forwards in global football, he currently plies his trade on loan at Italy’s AS Roma from English giants Chelsea FC. Wilmots, who previously coached Lukaku during his tenure as Belgium’s head coach, shared his insights into Boniface’s strengths and potential.

“Victor Boniface is Victor Boniface. In terms of playing style, there are some resemblances to Romelu Lukaku,” Wilmots remarked during an interview with Kicker. “However, Lukaku possesses even greater physical power. Once he starts his run from midfield, you simply can’t contain him. Romelu is a more potent threat in front of goal – a true goalscorer.

“Boniface still has to prove himself at that level. But at just 22 years old, he has ample room for improvement.”

Notably, Boniface recently made his debut for Nigeria in a match against Sao Tome and Principe earlier this month, immediately showcasing his talent with an assist that set up Samuel Chukwueze. [Source: ThisDay]