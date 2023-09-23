Menu
Association urges women to embrace wheat farming

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

The Women Leader of the National Association of Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NAWFPMAN), Hajiya Amina Malah, has urged for more women participation in wheat farming and processing.

Malah said in an interview that women had made their mark in farming activities and should not be left behind in the tapping opportunities provided by the renewed commitment to wheat production in Nigeria.

She said agriculture remains a leading window that would provide job opportunities for millions in Nigeria.

She said women needed to get thier fair share in the sector, particularly the lucrative ones like wheat production.

She said the association started a programme known as “1000 Women in Wheat farming”, to encourage women participation, adding that so far, over 1000 women had registered across the country to join the wheat revolution.

“We said 1000 women for a start but we already have more than that number.

“We are grouping them in clusters as more women continue to register to tap from the many potentials of wheat farming, processing and marketing,” Malah said.

She urged all those engaged in farming who were supported with any form of loan to always repay for others to also benefit. (www.naija247news.com).

