65-year-old man hacked to death in Abia

September 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abia Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, has disclosed in a statement on Friday, September that some suspects in connection to the murder of Mr Chigozie Chigbu has been arrested.

The lifeless body of the 65-year-old man was found in his compound in Umumba, Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia following an incident report at Ubakala Police Division in Abia on September 21.

“It was reported that the lifeless body of an individual was discovered in one Mr Chigbu’s compound. The deceased was later identified as Chigbu Chigozie, a 65-year-old resident of Umumba, Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

“He was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple machete wounds to his head.”

Chinaka added that Chigbu was confirmed to be dead, and the victim’s body had been transported to the mortuary where it would undergo an autopsy to further investigate the crime.

“Some suspects have been arrested and preliminary investigations are ongoing. The case would be subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and we assured the public that the police is working diligently to apprehend the criminals,” she added.

The PPRO also urged anyone with information that might be useful regarding the murder case to contact the police.(www.naija247news.com).