23 Years old Female Undergraduate of Ekiti State University Missing

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Hellen Okorie, a 23 years old female undergraduate of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has been declared missing.

The Ado-Ekiti police command spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, made this known in a statement on Sunday

The Police Command in Ekiti has alerted the general public about the sudden disappearance of a female undergraduate of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

“This is to inform members of the public that one Hellen Okorie of No.15, Ayoba Quarters, Behind Sadiat Hotel Irona Area, Ado Ekiti, left home on Sept. 13, at about 08:00 hrs to an unknown destination and never returned.

“She is 23-year-old, chocolate in complexion, speaks English and lbo languages fluently and has no tribal mark. She is a 500 level student of Ekiti State University.

“While the command has commenced investigation to unravel her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should kindly contact the nearest police station or call 09064050086,” the statement said.

It urged members of the public to ensure adequate dissemination of the information.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

