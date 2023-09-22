Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s niece

Ikeja Sept. 22, 2023.

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a 41-year-old vulcaniser, Wasiu Ibrahim, to life imprisonment for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Justice Rahman Oshodi held that prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against Ibrahim.

Oshodi held that the convict was a liar, who tried to deny a statement he made, in which he confessed to have defiled the survivor (name withheld).

He said: “Mr Wasiu Ibrahim, for sexual gratification, you violated the survivor after your wife returned home from a burial.

“She had lived with you since she was 10, and called you daddy; yet, it did not deter you.

“You threatened to beat her if she would tell anyone, after having sexual intercourse with her.

“She did not inform anyone until days later, after she was found crying at the back of a classroom at Estate Primary School, Ogba.”

The judge said that Ibrahim should be ashamed and punished, as Lagos State had zero tolerance for sexual crimes.

“The charge of defilement for which you have be found guilty carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

“I hereby sentence you to life imprisonment, and your name will be in the Sexual Offences Register as maintained by Lagos State,”Oshodi said.

Naija247News reports that Lagos State Government which prosecuted the case, presented three witnesses during the trial.

They are – the survivor, a school counsellor and the investigative police officer.

Ibrahim and two others testified for defence.

According to Lagos State Government, Ibrahim committed the offence on Jan. 26, 2017, at No. 61, Abeokuta St.,Ogba, Lagos State.

NAN reports that child defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(www.naija247news.com)