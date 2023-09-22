Menu
Law and Order

Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s niece

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja Sept. 22, 2023.

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a 41-year-old vulcaniser, Wasiu Ibrahim, to life imprisonment for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Justice Rahman Oshodi held that prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against Ibrahim.

Oshodi held that the convict was a liar, who tried to deny a statement he made, in which he confessed to have defiled the survivor (name withheld).

He said: “Mr Wasiu Ibrahim, for sexual gratification, you violated the survivor after your wife returned home from a burial.

“She had lived with you since she was 10, and called you daddy; yet, it did not deter you.

“You threatened to beat her if she would tell anyone, after having sexual intercourse with her.

“She did not inform anyone until days later, after she was found crying at the back of a classroom at Estate Primary School, Ogba.”

The judge said that Ibrahim should be ashamed and punished, as Lagos State had zero tolerance for sexual crimes.

“The charge of defilement for which you have be found guilty carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

“I hereby sentence you to life imprisonment, and your name will be in the Sexual Offences Register as maintained by Lagos State,”Oshodi said.

Naija247News reports that Lagos State Government which prosecuted the case, presented three witnesses during the trial.

They are – the survivor, a school counsellor and the investigative police officer.

Ibrahim and two others testified for defence.

According to Lagos State Government, Ibrahim committed the offence on Jan. 26, 2017, at No. 61, Abeokuta St.,Ogba, Lagos State.

NAN reports that child defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Tight security in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

