Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tight security in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jos, Sept. 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

There is heavy presence of security personnel in Jos as the Governorship Election Tribunal for Plateau delivers judgement.

A correspondent of Naija247News who moved round Jos, reports that security personnel were stationed in key locations.

Naija247news also reports that armed security personnel were particularly stationed at the premises of the State High Courts, venue of the judgement.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s command, said that deployment of personnel was to ensure security of lives and property.

”This is to ensure that the existing peace in the state is not tempered with in any way.

”We are not interested in politics, but to ensure that the peace we are currently enjoying in the state is sustained.

”So, this deployment is not to intimidate anyone, but to ensure nobody take laws into their hands,”he said.

Naija247news also reports litigants and their lawyers arrived the tribunal venue as early as 8a.m.

Naija247news reports that the judgment is in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

The petition challenges the victory of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18 election. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Refinery Imports Crude As NNPCL Swaps Oil For Loans
Next article
Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s niece
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s niece

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ikeja Sept. 22, 2023. An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic...

Dangote Refinery Imports Crude As NNPCL Swaps Oil For Loans

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. LAGOS, Nigeria – The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is...

“I Have Quit Smoking” – Nigerian Singer, Shallipopi Announces

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, professionally...

Keke Napep Rider Who Returned Missing N15M To Owner Offered Four Women To Marry.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Sept 22, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. The Keke Napep rider who returned...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Vulcaniser jailed for life for defiling wife’s niece

Law and Order 0
Ikeja Sept. 22, 2023. An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic...

Dangote Refinery Imports Crude As NNPCL Swaps Oil For Loans

Oil & Gas 0
Sept 22,2023. LAGOS, Nigeria – The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is...

“I Have Quit Smoking” – Nigerian Singer, Shallipopi Announces

Entertainment 0
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, professionally...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights