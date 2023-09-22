Tension in Jos as tribunal delivers judgement

Sept 22,2023.

The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Plateau State will Friday (today) deliver its judgement on the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate during the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election.

Naija247News recalls that Nentawe Yiltwatda of the APC had approached the tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the aforementioned polls.

The electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mutfwang winner of the poll after polling 525, 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yiltwatda, who polled 481, 370 votes.

The governorship tribunal had recently dismissed a petition filed by the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alfred Dabwan, against Governor Mutfwang, where he sought the nullification of the poll over the alleged exclusion of the party’s logo on the ballot paper of the March 18 polls.

Confirming the date of the judgement, a member of PDP’s legal team, Barr Sunday Odey, said, ”Yes, it is true. The ruling of the governorship tribunal in the case between the PDP and the APC has been fixed for Friday, September 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the bustling city of Jos and its environs, tension simmers in the air as residents brace themselves for the ruling.

The State High Court complex, which houses the tribunal, is already a focal point, with nearby recreational centres ordered to stay closed on Friday (today).

Security presence has been significantly heightened, ensuring a smooth and secure process during this critical juncture in Plateau State’s political landscape.(www.naija247news.com)