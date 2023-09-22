Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Punch reporter corrects Presidential media team for claiming President Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Punch senior reporter, Eniola Akinkuotu, has corrected men of the Presidential Media team who claimed that President Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ).

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, September 20, visited NASDAQ where he rang the bell.

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Social media, Segun Dada, posted photos of the President at the NASDAQ office and stated that he is the first African president to have rang the bell.

Eniola spotted the post and this morning countered the claims made by the presidential team. Eniola argued that the President of Tanzania, Jakaye Kikwete of Tanzania, was the first African president to have rang the bell on September 21, 2011.

He posted a video of the Tanzanian president when he rang the bell and wrote;

‘’President Tinubu was not the first African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ. President Jakaye Kikwete of Tanzania did it on September 21, 2011, as shown in this video. Ringing the bell is not such a big deal but why did the President’s media team claim he was the first?”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Africa’s coup epidemic: Has democracy failed the continent?
Next article
Ghana police arrest 49 as high cost of living triggers street protests
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yemi Cardoso resumes duty as acting CBN Governor

Naija247news -
Dr Olayemi Cardoso has assumed duty as acting Governor...

Why Nigerian commuters may pay ₦900/litre petrol very soon- Marketers

Naija247news -
Petroleum marketers have projected that the price of fuel...

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light...

US Judge adjourns Chicago University records case till Monday following Tinubu’s appeal

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. Nancy Maldonado, a Senior Judge of the United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Yemi Cardoso resumes duty as acting CBN Governor

News Analysis 0
Dr Olayemi Cardoso has assumed duty as acting Governor...

Why Nigerian commuters may pay ₦900/litre petrol very soon- Marketers

Analysis 0
Petroleum marketers have projected that the price of fuel...

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Colleges 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights