Punch reporter corrects Presidential media team for claiming President Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ.

Sept 22,2023.

Punch senior reporter, Eniola Akinkuotu, has corrected men of the Presidential Media team who claimed that President Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ).

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, September 20, visited NASDAQ where he rang the bell.

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Social media, Segun Dada, posted photos of the President at the NASDAQ office and stated that he is the first African president to have rang the bell.

Eniola spotted the post and this morning countered the claims made by the presidential team. Eniola argued that the President of Tanzania, Jakaye Kikwete of Tanzania, was the first African president to have rang the bell on September 21, 2011.

He posted a video of the Tanzanian president when he rang the bell and wrote;

‘’President Tinubu was not the first African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ. President Jakaye Kikwete of Tanzania did it on September 21, 2011, as shown in this video. Ringing the bell is not such a big deal but why did the President’s media team claim he was the first?”(www.naija247news.com)