Police Arrests Boyfriend Over Abuja Undergraduate, Blessing Karami’s Murder.

September 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Blessing Karami, who was declared missing on September 11 when she boarded a taxi after work, was found dead days later in the woods in the Karimo area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Sept. 21, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the police were determined to uncover the cause of Miss Karami’s death.

Adeh said in Quote:

“The body of Blessing Karami, a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since September 11, 2023, was tragically discovered in a wooded area in Karimo. Her disappearance was reported to the authorities on September 14, 2023.

“We wish to inform the public that our primary focus at this time, under the directive of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Haruna Garba, is to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blessing Karami Moses’ untimely death.

“Our commitment to this case is unwavering, and we are determined to uncover both the immediate and remote causes of this tragic incident.

“While we are working closely with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to facilitate the respectful retrieval of the decomposed remains, acknowledging the sensitive nature of this task, we will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”

Police have arrested one person in relation to the murder of Blessing Karami, an undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

He was detained by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, following an interrogation over her disappearance.

The suspect, identified only as Aminu, is said to be the boyfriend of the late Karami.(www.naija247news.com)