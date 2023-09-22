Please forgive me”- Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu begs his principal, Godwin Obaseki

Sept 22,2023.

The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obakeki, for forgiveness over their political differences.

Shaibu asked for forgiveness while addressing journalists on Thursday in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday September 21. Shaibu appealed to Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget any wrong he might have committed against him.

“I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together. We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.” he said

Shaibu fell out with the governor after he indicated an interest in running for the office of governor of Edo state when Obaseki had already picked an anointed candidate to succeed him.

