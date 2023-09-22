Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Please forgive me”- Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu begs his principal, Godwin Obaseki

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has begged his principal, Governor Godwin Obakeki, for forgiveness over their political differences.

Shaibu asked for forgiveness while addressing journalists on Thursday in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday September 21. Shaibu appealed to Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget any wrong he might have committed against him.

“I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together. We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.” he said

Shaibu fell out with the governor after he indicated an interest in running for the office of governor of Edo state when Obaseki had already picked an anointed candidate to succeed him.

Watch a video of him apologising below…(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nyesom Wike revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja
Next article
CBN, partners to host 2nd IFIC on October 5 and 6, 2023
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘‘I Didn’t Want Mohbad Dead’ – Samlarry

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Samlarry, has denied having a hand...

Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. Ondo State House of Assembly says it has...

Marketers Forecast N900 Per Liter Pump Price As Dollar Rises to 990/1k in the Black Market.

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. PMS dealers stated on Thursday that the pump...

Tension in Jos as tribunal delivers judgement

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Plateau State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘‘I Didn’t Want Mohbad Dead’ – Samlarry

Entertainment 0
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Samlarry, has denied having a hand...

Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 22,2023. Ondo State House of Assembly says it has...

Marketers Forecast N900 Per Liter Pump Price As Dollar Rises to 990/1k in the Black Market.

Oil Markets 0
Sept 22,2023. PMS dealers stated on Thursday that the pump...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights