Nyesom Wike revokes 165 plots of land in Abuja

Sept 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revoked 165 plots of Land in the serviced Districts of the Federal Capital City over non-development.

This was revealed in a statement by

Director of Information and Communication, in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muhammad Hazat Sule.

The revocation of the affected plots was approved by the Minister following the violation of the terms of Rights of Occupancy which were in contravention of the terms of agreement as encapsulated in the 1978 Land Use Act.

Sule said the revoked plots belong to corporate organizations and individuals who have continually failed to keep to the terms of agreement as contained in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The One Hundred and Sixty-Five (165) plots are situated within some districts in the FCC namely: Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

“Accordingly, The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978 revoked the affected titles for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development”.(www.naija247news.com)