Keke Napep Rider Who Returned Missing N15M To Owner Offered Four Women To Marry.

Sept 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

The Keke Napep rider who returned N15 million to the owner who forgot the money in his tricycle has been offered four women to marry by the Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure. Auwalu Salisu found N15m, including some CFA currency in his tricycle and returned it to the owner who is from the Republic of Chad. Since then, the young man has been getting recognition from government officials, groups and individuals and received several gifts, including a new tricycle.

The matchmaking group promised four women for him to marry to be selected from 10 women. Speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, said that among the ladies, two were his daughters. Yakasai noted that the integrity, honesty and trust displayed by the young man qualified him for the honour.

The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts,” Yakasai said. “There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”(www.naija247news.com)