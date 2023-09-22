Menu
*It’s fake news, no secret recruitment in NNPCL*

By: Naija247news

Date:

Contrary to reports by some online media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, under the leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mele Kyari is conducting secret recruitment without board approval, this medium reliably gathered that it’s false.

The report had claimed that about 35 people were allegedly recruited secretly into the NNPC Limited and are either undergoing medical examinations or writing entrance exams.

But checks showed that there is no such recruitment exercise going on at the National Oil Company.

Following its transition into a limited company governed by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, NNPC Limited has established a standard recruitment structure that cannot be compromised.

The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which facilitated NNPC Limited’s transition into a CAMA company, has reinforced the organization’s governance structure, making it resilient to manipulation.

According to a reliable source, “NNPC Limited’s recruitment process adheres to best governance practices and cannot be easily manipulated.”

The source refuted the claims of secret recruitment as baseless and emphasized that NNPC Limited’s governance structure remains strong and intact.

“That report is fake. You cannot just wake up and start hiring people secretly at NNPC Limited. There is a structure that allows the NNPC Limited to have the best governance procedure for its recruitment,” said the source.

“The NNPC Limited has a standard recruitment structure that cannot be bent; it’s a strong governance structure that no official can just manipulate.”

The source also highlighted that there have been ongoing campaigns to discredit the NNPC management, led by Mr. Kyari, and suggested that the allegations of secret recruitment might be part of these efforts.

The source also said the recent retirement and restructuring of some employees within NNPC Limited may have contributed to disgruntled individuals spreading such claims.

“Remember that few days ago, some people were asked to proceed on retirement and you don’t expect some of them who still have about 15 months to retire to be happy for being asked to leave the system,” added the source.

“So, it It is possible that
this secret recruitment claims could be coming from disgruntled people who are not happy with the retirement and restructuring that is going on in the company.

“But let me say that the management is well aware of the coordinated campaign of calumny against the leadership of the company and the management is not deterred about this as it is focused on its ‘Four P’ mandate of production, production, production and production in line with the directive given by the president.”

spot_imgspot_img

