September 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi has officially announced his decision to quit smoking.

The ”Obapluto’ crooner made the announcement in a video on Snapchat, saying

”Finally, I have quit smoking. Glory be to God.”(www.naija247news.com)