Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

‘‘I Didn’t Want Mohbad Dead’ – Samlarry

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Samlarry, has denied having a hand in the demise of late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Nigerian socialite, whose real name is Samson Balogun, broke his silence on Friday from hiding.

This comes after a video depicting Sam Larry leading a group of boys in confronting Mohbad while he was in a music video shoot with singer Zlatan Ibile sparked outrage.

The embattled music promoter claimed that he never wished Mohbad dead, adding that he loved him.

“Mohbad is my brother, I like him. When he was signed to Marlian Records, he knew I loved him so much. Even his wife knows everyone knows I love Mohbad

“Everywhere I go, whether it is Kenya or Dubai, I will call him so that we can go together, I will pay Marlian Records for a show and we will go together.

“So, if we are at loggerheads, it does not mean I want him dead. I cannot kill Mohbad, I love him so much.

“God sees my heart, I love him, I cannot kill him, I do not know anything about the cause of his death.

“In the video that showed him and Zlatan sitting in a wheelchair, Zlatan is my witness, you can call Zlatan to ask him if I laid my hands on Mohbad.

“In the video of him in a club, it was his friend I was having a conversation with. If you watch the video, you will see a few bouncers begging Mohbad to stop the argument because Sam Larry had started settling the crisis. They asked him to desist from it because it was not his concern,” he said in Yoruba language in a video message in circulation on the Internet.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. Ondo State House of Assembly says it has...

Marketers Forecast N900 Per Liter Pump Price As Dollar Rises to 990/1k in the Black Market.

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. PMS dealers stated on Thursday that the pump...

Tension in Jos as tribunal delivers judgement

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 22,2023. The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Plateau State...

CBN Postpone September 2023 MPC meeting

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 22, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 22,2023. Ondo State House of Assembly says it has...

Marketers Forecast N900 Per Liter Pump Price As Dollar Rises to 990/1k in the Black Market.

Oil Markets 0
Sept 22,2023. PMS dealers stated on Thursday that the pump...

Tension in Jos as tribunal delivers judgement

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 22,2023. The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Plateau State...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights