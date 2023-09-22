“I almost stopped Music – Kizz Daniel

September 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has narrated his humble beginning and how he almost gave up on music.

He said:

”When I left G Worldwide , I did not even have a name . I mean I lost the the right to my own name . I almost stopped music , I thought of getting into business or anything but not music but then these songs kept singing in my head . I had to be strong and start from zero , I told myself I can not give up and today I thank myself for not giving up .

”Dear young talents , you can do it on your own , if you must sign a record deal , get an entertainment lawyer to read and interpret everything for you . I might have been strong to start from zero after everything but not everyone can be able “. kizz Daniel. (www.naija247news.com).