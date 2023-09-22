Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“I almost stopped Music – Kizz Daniel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 22, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has narrated his humble beginning and how he almost gave up on music.

He said:

”When I left G Worldwide , I did not even have a name . I mean I lost the the right to my own name . I almost stopped music , I thought of getting into business or anything but not music but then these songs kept singing in my head . I had to be strong and start from zero , I told myself I can not give up and today I thank myself for not giving up .

”Dear young talents , you can do it on your own , if you must sign a record deal , get an entertainment lawyer to read and interpret everything for you . I might have been strong to start from zero after everything but not everyone can be able “. kizz Daniel. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Revealed: Grace Taiga to share in $11bn gas scandal damages
Next article
Nigeria to Expand Adolescent Girls’ Education Program to Reach 8.6 Million Girls
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Expand Adolescent Girls’ Education Program to Reach 8.6 Million Girls

Naija247news -
The Additional Financing will scale up project activities from...

Revealed: Grace Taiga to share in $11bn gas scandal damages

Naija247news -
London, United Kingdom – A former Nigerian civil servant...

*It’s fake news, no secret recruitment in NNPCL*

Naija247news -
Contrary to reports by some online media that the...

DSS Didn’t Arrest Kano Guber Tribunal Judge – Spokesperson

Naija247news -
The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Expand Adolescent Girls’ Education Program to Reach 8.6 Million Girls

Vocational 0
The Additional Financing will scale up project activities from...

Revealed: Grace Taiga to share in $11bn gas scandal damages

Investigative News and Reports 0
London, United Kingdom – A former Nigerian civil servant...

*It’s fake news, no secret recruitment in NNPCL*

Business News 0
Contrary to reports by some online media that the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights