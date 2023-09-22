Menu
Herders Kills Three IDPs in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected herdsmen have killed three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims; Ortom Chiater, 25, (Tse-Ugber in Mbachohon council ward), Targule Sechivir, 30, (Tse-Jabi, Sengev council) and Kusa Amos, 50, (Tse-Utor Mbachohon council ward), were killed on their farms on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The victims were said to have been displaced when suspected herders attacked their villages separately in 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and since then taken refuge in Agagbe camps.

The camp chairman, Terna Jacob, who confirmed the killing, said the remains of the victims were found in their farms after hours of waiting for their return to the camp.

“Ortom Chiater was killed on his farm yesterday (Wednesday) by armed herders. His body was found and buried. He was displaced by the same group on 5/7/2022. He is from Tse-Ugber in the Mbachohon council ward. He and his family are currently staying at IDP camp, Agagbe, block 3 room 2 RCM. He is 25 years old,” he said.

“Mr. Targule Sechivir of Tse-Jabi Sengev council was killed yesterday by Fulani militia on his farm. His remain was found and buried. He was displaced by the same group on 30/07/2020. He and his family are taking refuge at IDP camp, Agagbe, staying in block 6 room. He is 30 years old.

“Mr. Kusa Amos was killed yesterday by the Fulani militias on his farm. He is from the Mbachohon council ward, Tse-Utoh. He was displaced by the same herders on 20/7/2021. He and his family are staying at IDP camp, Agagbe, block 1 room 2 room. He is about 50 years old.”. (www.naija247news.com).

