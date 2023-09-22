“Forex Traders Worried as Naira-Dollar Exchange Rate Hits N1000/$1; US Fed Reserve Signals Prolonged Monetary Tightening”

The exchange rate between the naira and dollar, quoted at approximately N1000/$1 on Wednesday evening, has raised concerns among forex traders due to the ongoing scarcity of dollars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naija247news reported that the exchange rate had weakened to N983/$1 in the afternoon. However, various social media reports suggest that it was trading at N1000/$1. Meanwhile, on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms, it is currently trading at N984 as of this morning. Additionally, the official NIFEX window closed with an exchange rate of N770.7/$1.

It has been exactly two weeks since the Central Bank announced its collaboration with commercial banks to clear the $10 billion foreign exchange backlog within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile In New York on September 21 the U.S. dollar slightly declined against a basket of currencies but remained near a six-month high. This followed the Federal Reserve’s indication that U.S. monetary policy would continue to be restrictive for an extended period.

The Japanese yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement on Friday. Meanwhile, the pound and the Swiss franc weakened as the British and Swiss central banks decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

The Federal Reserve maintained interest rates within the 5.25%-5.50% range, aligning with market expectations on Wednesday. However, it signaled a growing belief among officials that a hawkish policy approach can effectively combat inflation without causing significant economic disruption or substantial job losses. The Fed’s updated projections also show a notably tighter monetary policy through 2024 compared to previous expectations.

Helen Given, an FX trader at Monex USA, stated, “Dollar bulls absolutely got what they wanted yesterday,” highlighting the Fed’s confidence in a soft economic landing. Given also pointed out the divergence in economic situations between the U.S. and the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE).

The U.S. dollar index, measuring the currency against a basket of rivals, experienced a 0.10% decline to 105.33, following its recent peak at 105.74, the highest since March. The Japanese yen saw a 0.58% gain against the dollar, with attention on the potential for Japanese government intervention to support the yen.

Japan’s government expressed readiness to consider various options to address excessive currency market volatility, emphasizing the importance of the yen’s level approaching 150 per dollar.

Traders were adjusting their positions in anticipation of upcoming meetings and CPI releases, according to Monex’s Given.

Regarding the Bank of Japan, while a rate hike was not expected immediately, market participants were attentive to any hints of future increases.

The British pound depreciated to its lowest level since March after the Bank of England opted to keep interest rates steady, in light of a less-than-anticipated inflation report from the previous day. This marked the first time since December 2021 that the BoE did not raise rates, ending a streak of 14 consecutive hikes.

The Swiss franc also saw a decline after the Swiss National Bank surprisingly kept rates unchanged, a departure from its previous rate hikes since March 2022, although it left room for potential future increases.

In contrast, Sweden’s Riksbank and Norway’s central bank both increased rates by 25 basis points, aligning with expectations. The euro showed a modest gain against the Swedish crown and remained relatively stable against the Norwegian crown following these decisions.

In the cryptocurrency realm, Bitcoin experienced a 2.0% decrease to $26,593 on that day.