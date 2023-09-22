Menu
Monetary & Fiscal Policy

CBN Postpone September 2023 MPC meeting

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it has postponed the 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.

In a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex bank stated thus:

“The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general public.”. (www.naija247news.com).

