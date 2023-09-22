Bandits Abducts Students of Federal University Gusau

September 22, 2023.

An unspecified number of students of the Federal University of Gusau were abducted by suspected bandits in the early hours of Friday. September 22.

According to reports, the armed bandits in large numbers invaded the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State at about 3 a.m. and started shooting indiscriminately.

The bandits reportedly attacked three students’ hostels and whisked away the students.

“They entered the town around 3 a.m. and started shooting indiscriminately. We have yet to confirm the number of students kidnapped because the bandits entered three hostels and kidnapped all the students there. It is difficult to ascertain their numbers now.”

The school authorities nor the state police command is yet to comment on this.