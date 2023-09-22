Asian Markets React to BOJ’s Steady Approach, Yen Weakened

SINGAPORE, September 22 (Reuters) – The Japanese yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) chose to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy and retain its existing economic outlook. Meanwhile, investors remained cautious due to expectations of sustained high U.S. interest rates.

Key Points:

– Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged to a 16-year high, reaching 4.503%.

– The BOJ, as anticipated, kept interest rates low and left its yield control policy unaltered, indicating a commitment to its substantial monetary stimulus. Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to hold a news conference at 0630 GMT.

The yen depreciated by approximately 0.3% to 148.09 per dollar following the BOJ’s announcement but refrained from dipping below Thursday’s low. Traders remained watchful for potential interventions, particularly as the BOJ expressed concern about the impact of currency movements on Japan’s economy.

Ray Attrill, Head of FX at National Australia Bank in Singapore, remarked, “It just puts markets further on notice that it’s not a green light to be buying dollar/yen with impunity.”

Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) initially suffered losses of up to 1% but later recovered to trade 0.2% lower in the afternoon. Japanese government bond futures rallied.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) touched a 10-month low before bouncing back to a 0.4% increase, primarily driven by gains in Hong Kong and China.

Chinese state media’s reports on various regulatory measures aimed at supporting businesses were welcomed by traders, resulting in a 0.6% rise in the Hang Seng and mainland China markets (.CSI300).

The S&P 500 (.SPX) had declined by 1.6% overnight, and over the past week, it has fallen by 2.7%. Policymakers had been attempting to convey a hawkish stance, even as a peak in interest rates appeared imminent.

Federal Reserve officials raised their 2024 rate projections, prompting investors to scale back their expectations of rate cuts in the next year and causing two-year yields to exceed 5.2%.

The Bank of England, in a divided decision, chose to maintain interest rates for the first time in nearly two years, pushing the sterling to a six-month low. However, Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized that the job was not yet complete.

Central banks in Sweden and Norway announced 25 basis-point rate hikes, hinting at the possibility of more increases, while the Swiss National Bank surprised investors by keeping rates steady, causing the franc to depreciate by about 0.7% against the dollar and 0.6% against the euro.

Craig Ebert, Senior Economist at BNZ in Wellington, commented, “It’s a lot of mixed messages and stories, and often you get those around turning points.”

Investors were also unsettled by a surge in oil prices, which is likely to extend the inflationary pressure. Brent crude futures stabilized at $93.51 per barrel on Friday, marking an almost 8% increase for September.

S&P 500 futures remained stable in Asia, while European futures declined by 0.6%.

In the foreign exchange market, expectations of persistent U.S. interest rates provided support to the dollar, which reached a six-month high against the euro at $1.0671.

In emerging markets, India’s rupee surged in offshore trading after JPMorgan announced its intention to add Indian bonds to its widely followed emerging markets debt index, setting the stage for significant foreign inflows worth billions of dollars.