Almajiri politicians’ – Olayinka slams those demanding Fayose’s suspension from PDP

Sept 22,2023.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka has taken a swipe at some members of the party who are calling for the suspension of former Governor of the State, Ayo Fayose.

In a statement he personally issued on Thursday, the PDP chieftain and a House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency in the last election, accused some members of the party of suffering from the impact of the election.

Olayinka alleged that the PDP has lost its “political steam” in the State, attributing the situation to poor leadership by some persons who he described as ‘political almajiris’.

He said, “I would have ignored those people whose horizon is not beyond noise making to attract the usual political Kobo Kobo.

“However, it has become necessary to let them know that their period of harvest has ended and they need to look for something else to do.

“This is a party that has lost its political steam and those presently controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse.

“It is either the political almajiris in Ekiti, who have never won any election without Fayose, are yet to realize that unlike before, no one is struggling to be member of the PDP or they are just playing to the gallery so that their political ATM can make available the usual crumbs.”

Naija247News recalls that Fayose was earlier suspended from the party over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

His suspension was, however, reversed a few days later by the National Working Committee, NWC.(www.naija247news.com)