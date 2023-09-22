Akeredolu’s Deputy Has Seven Days To Respond – Ondo Assembly

Sept 22,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ondo State House of Assembly says it has given the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a seven-day ultimatum to respond to the corruption allegations against him.

The Chairman, Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Oshati Olatunji, stated this during an interview with Naija247News Politics Today.

The House of Assembly had said that it had begun the process of removing the deputy governor.

The House accused Lucky Aiyedatiwa of gross misconduct while in office as the acting governor when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was on three-month sick leave abroad.

Olatunji said, “There are allegations against the deputy governor bordering on misappropriation of funds. We are duty bound as legislators to do our job. We are not witch-hunting anybody.

This includes a N30 million allegation and violation of the constitution. What we are saying is that he should give us a reply to these allegations within seven days.”(www.naija247news.com)