Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc appoints Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director of the Company.

The appointment has been approved by the National Insurance Commission and by members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 18th September 2023.

Mr. Adekeye is a seasoned professional with over Twenty-Seven (27) years of insurance knowledge and expertise; with fifteen (15) of those serving at an executive capacity; Sunkanmi combines expertise in key partnership development; mergers and acquisitions; project management; strategic planning; technical; and sales and marketing; acquired across leading national and international organizations.

Preceding his appointment as Executive Director (Operations) at Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, his insurance work experience cuts across reputable Insurance broking firms and Underwriters such as SCIB Nigeria Insurance Brokers, Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc. He was the Managing Director Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc up until November 2020.

A first-degree graduate of Economics from Lagos State University and Risk Management & Insurance from University of Lagos at the Masters level; Sunkanmi became an Associate Member of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACII) in 1997, and a Fellow (FCII) of the same Institute in 2012. He is also an Associate member of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria and has continued to contribute immensely to People Development within and outside of the Insurance Industry.

Sunkanmi Adekeye is responsible for and oversees all operational aspects of the company necessary for business success and growth. In addition, he helps set strategic goals and is responsible for the flow of operations information to the chief executive and the board, while developing and executing new growth initiatives.(www.naija247news.com).